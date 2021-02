There has been no evidence verifying the threat at this time. The mall has been evacuated, police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are on the scene at Arrowhead Towne Center after the mall received an emailed bomb threat. The mall has been evacuated and there is no evidence verifying the threat at this time, according to officials.

The public has been asked to avoid the area as police work to assess the situation, officials said.

Police were working to clear the mall of any potential threats.

GPD is working a security threat at Arrowhead Towne Center. The mall has been evacuated while police work to secure the area. We are asking people to avoid the area at this time. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 27, 2021