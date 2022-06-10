Police: Man shot, killed in central Phoenix

A 50-year-old man was found Friday morning in a car near 27th Avenue and Washington Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX — A 50-year-old man died Friday morning after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound near 27th Avenue and Washington Street, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found sitting in a car at about 2:30 a.m. by Phoenix police officers before he was transported to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Phoenix police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and did not disclose whether any arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

