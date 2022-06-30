Police investigating laxative tampering at Scottsdale Walmart

A Walmart customer in Scottsdale reported feeling ill after taking an over-the-counter laxative, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police are warning Walmart customers to be more cautious about consuming over-the-counter drugs after a package of laxatives was recently tampered with at a local store.

A customer at the Walmart in the 15000 block of North Northsight Boulevard reported feeling ill on Tuesday after ingesting a laxative they had purchased at the store.

Police later determined the customer's laxatives appeared to actually be a prescribed anti-depressant medication. The Equate brand of laxatives had been taped closed by an unknown subject.

Officers discovered a similar-looking box on the store's shelves and removed it from circulation.

Scottsdale police are investigating how the laxatives were tampered with and encourage customers to inspect their over-the-counter drugs before ingesting them.

Anyone who has had similar issues with products purchased at this Walmart or other stores is asked to call 480-312-500.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the tampering of a package of over-the-counter laxatives that were sold at Walmart located at 15355 N Northsight Blvd. Please see the News Release for more information. #ScottsdalePD pic.twitter.com/V0wHcjb8D8 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 30, 2022

