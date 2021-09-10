Man dies after being handcuffed, restrained by police in Central Phoenix

Officers have closed 7th Avenue from Interstate 10 to McDowell Road as they investigate the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man died in police custody early Friday morning after being handcuffed and restrained by officers, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police got calls saying a man was reportedly walking in a roadway naked around 1 a.m., the department's public information officer said. The man started "acting erratically" and speaking in a way officers couldn't understand when police arrived.

Officers handcuffed him, put him on the ground and turned him on his side before he died, police said. The man lost consciousness when Phoenix Fire Department personnel were beginning their medical evaluation at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

Police have not yet provided 12 News with body camera footage of the incident.

Officers have closed 7th Avenue from Interstate 10 to McDowell Road as they investigate the scene, the department said. There was no estimated time given for reopening the roadway.

Police have yet to provide the following information:

The identity and description of the person who died

The cause of death

If next of kin have been notified

Whether nearby businesses are being affected

