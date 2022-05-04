Police investigating death at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading up to a man's death at Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday.
Police said traffic restrictions can be expected in the eastbound lanes of Sky Harbor Boulevard around Terminal 4 as investigators process the scene.
There have been no signs of foul play involved in the man's death, police said.
This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.
