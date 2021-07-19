Police investigating body found in canal in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Fire and Police are actively working to recover the body found in Old Town.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are working to recover a body in the canal in Old Town Scottsdale, Monday morning.

Scottsdale Police said around 9:20 a.m., witnesses saw a body in the canal and called police to report it.

The body was found near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Camelback Road, officials said.

Authorities were still trying to get the body out of the canal as of Monday morning and are not yet able to identify the person, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

