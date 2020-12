Very little information has been provided on the shooting except that it is believed to be an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community, police say.

Police say a man has died after a shooting at a Scottsdale residence on Tuesday and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Very little information has been provided on the shooting except that it is believed to be an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community, police say.

The shooting happened at a home near the 101 and Cactus Road, on 90th Street.

Police say more details will be provided when available.