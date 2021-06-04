Police investigating after large pile of speared fish illegally dumped in north Phoenix

While spearfishing is lawful and carp has unlimited take in Arizona with a fishing license, Phoenix PD is investigating for illegal dumping violations.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an illegal dumping incident involving a large pile of dead fish found in north Phoenix on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road on Monday afternoon for a report of illegal dumping. Phoenix PD said when officers arrived, they found a large pile of trash, including several dead fish.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the total pounds of dead fish found is not known, but they measured the area to be about 15 by 15 feet.

Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish told 12 News the pile of fish may have come from a spearfishing tournament at Lake Pleasant.

The fish, according to Arizona Game and Fish, were speared carp, which is a species that has unlimited take in Arizona with a valid fishing license and their existence at the lake is not threatened.

However, Phoenix police is investigating the incident for illegal dumping violations.

“Spearfishing is a lawful activity and an effective management tool for certain species of aquatic wildlife," Arizona Game and Fish said in a statement to 12 News. "The AZGFD encourages all ethical angling methods, and promotes the responsible disposal of fishing related waste.”

Burnett said people under these circumstances should consult with authorities on how to properly dispose of such large amounts of fish.