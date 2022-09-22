Police investigating 2 deaths in west Phoenix

Police say a man and woman were found dead Thursday and investigators are attempting to figure out how they died.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a residence near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Detectives were dispatched to the area Thursday morning and are in the midst of determining how the two adults died. Identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

The cause and manner of death will ultimately be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, police say.

Police have not yet said whether foul play may have been a factor in causing the deaths.

