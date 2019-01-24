PHOENIX — A licensed practical nurse at Hacienda Healthcare has been arrested on a sexual assault charge after a patient with a severe intellectual disability gave birth at the Phoenix facility.

Now, police are continuing their investigation to find out whether there were any other victims.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams joined 12 News to talk about the investigation Wednesday.

Williams said DNA played a large role in the case but that wasn’t the only evidence police investigated.

Court documents show investigators believe the woman, who gave birth on Dec. 29, was raped and impregnated sometime between February 2018 and April 2018.

Police said detectives served search warrants to obtain records to identify anyone who may have had access to the victim during this time. Investigators said 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland was the licensed practical nurse responsible for providing care to the woman when the sexual assault occurred.

RELATED: Who is Nathan Sutherland, the nurse accused of raping an incapacitated woman?

A match was discovered between Sutherland and the baby Tuesday after police served a search warrant for the DNA of male Hacienda Healthcare employees, police said.

Sutherland was arrested shortly after the match was confirmed, according to police. He was booked on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

At his initial court appearance, Sutherland's lawyer said there was "no direct evidence that Mr. Sutherland has committed these acts."

Williams, however, said, “I am 100 percent confident that we have probable cause to make this arrest.”

WATCH: Phoenix PD explains what led to arrest in Hacienda Healthcare investigation

Williams said detectives are making the case long-term to determine whether there are more victims or suspects in the investigation into sexual assault at Hacienda Healthcare.

“I am certain that no stone will be unturned in order for us to get to the truth in order to bring justice for anyone who may have been harmed in this,” she said.

Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).