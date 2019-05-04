PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found in a partially burned home Thursday morning.

The bones of an unidentified man were found in the home near Ray Road and 40th Street, which had significant damage from a fire that happened two years ago.

Police said Gary Lee Duffield was living at the house when the fire happened and was later reported missing by a neighbor. Duffield was 59 years old when he was reported missing.

Gary Lee Duffield in 2001

Duffield lived in the house with his mother, who died in 2016 at the age of 93. 12 News could find no record of any other relatives, and neighbors said he kept his distance from any of his family.

After the fire, and Duffield's disappearance, the neighborhood's homeowner's association moved to foreclose on the home for unpaid fees.

Since the fire, the home has been unoccupied, but it was sold to new owners a few months ago.

Police said a crew preparing to restore the home was inside cleaning up debris when they found the bones.

A Phoenix police spokesperson said the Phoenix Fire Department would have searched the house after the fire, not the police.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department said the department was waiting for more information before deciding if their actions needed to be reviewed and if they missed anything.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.