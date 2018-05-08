GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating at a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road after three people were found dead of drug overdoses.

Officers found the bodies and evidence of drugs near them shortly after 6:30 Sunday morning, police said.

As a precaution, the fire department was called to check the air quality of the home.

Police said investigators with "self-contained breathing apparatuses" will be entering the home to search inside. The apparatuses are a precaution until authorities know for sure which substance the victims were ingesting.

There is no evidence that the overdoses had anything to do with fentanyl, an opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Pasadena Avenue is closed west of 59th Avenue as the investigation continues. There are no safety concerns to the neighborhood.

