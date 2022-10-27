Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

The bicycle crash involved a mother and an infant in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant.

On Thursday, police said the infant died from Wednesday's crash.

Police said the baby was properly secured at the time of the collision and the incident appears to be a "tragic accident." The infant's identity was not disclosed.

🚨#TrafficAlert🚨

The bike path along the west side of Pima Rd is CLOSED north and south at Lincoln Dr for a serious injury single bicycle collision involving an infant & an adult woman. Lincoln Dr at 87th Terrace is also CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/z1XeOi153T — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 26, 2022

