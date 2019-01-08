Police have identified the man who killed himself in Scottsdale following a pursuit involving U.S. marshals, Thursday afternoon.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Wanted Violent Offender Taskforce was pursuing 40-year-old Jason Lara Godinez with an active felony warrant out of Arizona Thursday afternoon. Police said he had a history of fleeing from police.

Task force agents and officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the Godinez’s car near 68th Street and McDowell Road. He shot himself and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

No law enforcement officers involved fired their weapons or were injured.

Police said there was a witness in Godinez's car with him. Police interviewed that witness.

Police shut down McDowell Road between 70th street and 68th Street for several hours. Scottsdale police took over the investigation from Mesa police.