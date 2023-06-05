Police identify teen killed in Avondale police shooting after asking for public's help

Police said the individual is a 17-year-old male but did not release the person's name.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department said it has identified an individual killed in a shooting with Avondale police officers in February.

In May the police department sent out a news release in an attempt to identify the person.

The person was killed in a shooting with Avondale police officers on Feb. 21 near 10th Street and East Riley Drive in Avondale.

Police released a facial sketch created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children forensic artist that depicts what the man may have looked like has been released by police.

The Avondale Police Department had responded to a Family Dollar store Feb. 21 on a report of shoplifting where the suspect was believed to have shoplifted from the same store earlier in the day. Officers located the possible suspect at the Agua Fria River bottom near the area of 10th and Riley, Avondale police said.

As an officer approached the male, the man was observed to have a possible sharp tool on his waistband which later turned out to be one of three knives in the male’s possession, police said. The officer advised the male to keep his hands where the officer could see them and attempted to detain the male by placing one handcuff on his left arm. The male then began resisting arrest and a struggle took place.

As the struggle ensued, the officer reported that the male began choking the officer while the officer was on the ground on his back. The officer reported the male attempted to reach for his duty weapon, which was still holstered.

The officer managed to return to his feet and reported the male again attempted to grab his throat. As the suspect appeared to start running away, the officer then shot the man.

As a result of the struggle, the officer sustained injuries to his left hand and neck and was transported to a nearby hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer involved in this matter is assigned to the patrol division and has six6 years of service with the Avondale Police Department and is currently on administrative leave.

