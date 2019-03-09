Forty-one-year-old Brandon Werner died Friday at a Phoenix hospital shortly after being visited by what hospital staff described as a "suspicious" man.

Phoenix police said a person of interest in the investigation has not been identified. They also said video would not be released by investigators.

Police said the man leaving the victim's room was wearing a white cap, blue jeans and a T-shirt with multiple colors.

According to police, officers responded to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

Hospital staff told officers a suspicious man came to the hospital and told staff he was there to visit Werner. The man left a short time later.

Nurses checked on Werner after the man left and found him foaming from the mouth and unresponsive, police said. Medical staff tried to save Werner, but he did not survive.

Phoenix PD said the investigation is ongoing.

12 News has reached out to HonorHealth for comment following Friday's incident but so far, we have not heard back.