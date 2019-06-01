PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has booked a man who is accused of aggravated assault after he pulled out a gun during an altercation with security guards at Burton Barr Central Library.

Police say 36-year-old Cedric Broger was arrested Saturday after the incident at the Phoenix library located at Central Avenue and Willetta Street.

According to police, security had approached Broger and asked him to leave after he was shouting profanities at staff members and behaving disruptively.

Two security guards and another person then tackled the man and held him down until police arrived, according to Michael J. Langley, a candidate for City Council District 8, who witnessed the incident.

READ: 'He's got a gun': Witness saw armed man at Burton Barr Library

Broger struck one of the security guards then bit another during the altercation, police say.

No shots were fired during the incident.