Phoenix police have identified Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson as the suspect in the homicide at a nail salon.

Police say Jamerson robbed the Idol Nails and Spa located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road last week and fired a shot that struck and killed 45-year-old Doug Tang.

Jamerson fled the scene. He is described as being 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a medium build. he was seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants or shorts.

A still photo of the armed robbery suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a nail salon Thursday morning.

Phoenix Police Department