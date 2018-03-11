Phoenix police say a homicide victim who was found fatally injured in a car that had crashed into a tree had been shot.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says there's no information available on a suspect in the killing Friday night of 24-year-old Quazhaun Leon Harrison and that police want to hear from anybody with information about the incident.

The incident occurred in northwest Phoenix near North 38th Avenue and West Glendale Avenue.

If you have any information, contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness 480-978-6377.