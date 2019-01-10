GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man was arrested last Wednesday for exposing himself indecently to women from his car, police said.

During an operation conducted by the Glendale Police Department, 23-year-old Samuel Rogelio Martinez was seen masturbating while he was sitting inside his car by an undercover policewoman, police said.

According to a release by Glendale Police, he parked his car so that women walking by had to pass the driver's side, where he was sitting and exposing himself.

Several victims reported seeing a man with the same description and the vehicle in the area of Olive and Peoria avenues near 63rd Avenue, according to police.

RELATED: Goodyear McDonald's employee arrested for exposing himself to co-workers

Between August and September 2019, police said there were three women who reported him in Glendale and one victim report in Phoenix in Aug. 2018.

Martinez was booked and faces four counts of indecent exposure.

Police said there are no other cases being reported.

RELATED: Phoenix police arrest serial flasher accused of exposing himself 13 times