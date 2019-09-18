A Glendale man was injured during a robbery early Wednesday morning, police say.

According to Glendale PD, the two residents inside the home heard banging and then glass from the backdoor break. The male suspect entered the home armed with a gun.

Police said there was a fight between the suspect and a man inside the home. The man was injured and treated at the scene. The woman inside the home was not injured.

The suspect demanded keys to the victim's car, police said, and fled the home in it. Police are searching the area for the suspect.

The suspect is described as being 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark-colored bandana, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a handgun.

The vehicle the suspect took from the home is a white 2018 Mazda CX5 - SUV with Arizona plate AVX1049.