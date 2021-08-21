Police find one man dead, one man injured during welfare check in Phoenix

The circumstances which led up to the shooting are unknown at this time, officials said.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Phoenix police were responding to a welfare check in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues when they found two men who had been shot, officials said.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, according to officials. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed