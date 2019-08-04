Phoenix police say 20-year-old Kenneth Collins along with his 3-month-old son who shares his name, Kenneth Collins, were killed in a crash involving a Phoenix fire truck Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman, identified as Dariana Serrano was also killed in the crash, police say.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 9 a.m.

According to police, Collins, who was driving the pickup truck eastbound, turned in front of a Phoenix fire truck heading westbound.

Police say the fire truck was responding to a fire and had its lights and siren on.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His son and Serrano were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say 3-month-old Kenneth Collins was in a child restraint seat. Police originally said the boy was approximately 6 months old.

The three firefighters in the fire truck were taken to a hospital and are recovering from their injuries, according to police.