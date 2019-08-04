Phoenix police say 20-year-old Kenneth Collins and 19-year-old Dariana Serrano along with their 3-month-old son were killed in a crash involving a Phoenix fire truck Sunday.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 9 a.m.

According to police, Collins, who was driving the pickup truck eastbound, turned in front of a Phoenix fire truck heading westbound.

Police say the fire truck was responding to a fire and had its lights and siren on.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His son and Serrano were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say 3-month-old Kenneth Collins was in a child restraint seat. Police originally said the boy was approximately 6 months old.

The three firefighters in the fire truck were taken to a hospital and are recovering from their injuries, according to police.