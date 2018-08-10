A Mesa man was arrested and booked for manslaughter after he allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash that killed two people near Scarizona Scaregrounds Friday night.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Collin Reeves was driving a Ford F-250 truck eastbound on McKellips Road nearing the intersection of Alma School Road. The documents said witnesses reported Reeves ran a red light at the intersection.

Reeves' truck collided with another car making a left turn. Reeves told police he had been driving home from a work function and only remembers seeing a yellow light.

EARLIER: 2 people dead in crash at Alma School and McKellips

The two people inside the car, 20-year-old Audrianne Dillard and 21-year-old Jesel Torres, were killed in the collision. A dog in the back seat of the car was also killed, according to court documents.

Court documents show Reeves had a blood-alcohol content percentage of .145 at the time of the crash according to a preliminary breath test.

He was arrested and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail for two counts of reckless manslaughter.

Police said alcohol impairment was a "contributing factor for the collision."

