A police cruiser was flipped upside down in a crash at 30th Street and Greenway Road Friday afternoon.

Police say two officers were inside the marked Chevrolet Tahoe and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the person in the other car turned in front of the police SUV. The person in the other car fled on foot and is still outstanding, police say.

Sky 12 showed a Phoenix police SUV on its roof. It was perpendicular to a black car with front end damage.

This is a developing story.