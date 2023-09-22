Police: Caregiver arrested after elderly Valley woman dies covered in bed sores

The 81-year-old woman's body had several abrasions and open wounds by the time she was taken to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, records show.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing a manslaughter charge after an elderly woman he was allegedly looking after died covered in abrasions and open wounds, records show.

Philip Black, 57, was arrested Thursday by Peoria police after a months-long investigation into the death of an 81-year-old resident.

Back in March, the woman was taken by ambulance to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in critical condition. Doctors and paramedics noticed the woman was malnourished, disheveled, teeth were rotting and "large bed sores" were observed on her back, records show.

Up to 10 wounds were photographed along the woman's feet, ankles and lower back.

The woman developed sepsis and was transported to a hospice facility. She died on March 31.

Court records show the medical examiner told investigators that the woman died from "sepsis in the setting of decubitis ulcers (bed sores), chronic left elbow infection, and pneumonia."

Black told police he lived with the woman and the two had been in a relationship about 10 years earlier. He denied being the woman's dedicated caregiver but he had been her medical power of attorney at one point.

Medical records reportedly showed that Black allegedly asked to have the woman discharged from a hospital in August 2021.

Investigators claim Black removed the woman from these medical facilities against the advice of doctors.

Black was booked into the Maricopa County jail and is facing charges of manslaughter and vulnerable adult abuse.

