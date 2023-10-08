Police car crashes into light rail in central Phoenix

There was minor damage to both vehicles and one of the officers was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A police car crashed into a light rail in central Phoenix, police said.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a light rail near 40th and Washington streets. Phoenix police said there was minor damage to both vehicles.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said. The area has now been cleared.

The identity of the officer taken to the hospital for evaluation was not released.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed