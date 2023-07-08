Police: Brothers fighting over Xbox ends in SWAT situation in Mesa

Mesa police said the brothers got into a physical altercation and one of them sustained a gunshot wound to his foot.

MESA, Ariz. — The SWAT team had to be deployed Friday night in Mesa after two brothers got into a violent brawl over video games, police said.

The brothers were fighting over an Xbox and the dispute escalated to one of them pulling out a gun and allegedly shooting the other brother's foot, Mesa police said.

The suspect then allegedly barricaded himself inside a storage shed. Mesa police said the Tempe SWAT team was sent out to Central and Brown roads and help apprehend the suspect.

The wounded brother was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the suspect was also taken to the hospital as a precaution due to the excessive heat.

