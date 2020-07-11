Bodycam video shows deadly Phoenix police shooting of man who killed family

We are seeing the moments that began with a deadly domestic violence attack in a north Phoenix neighborhood for the first time. It ended with a police shooting.

PHOENIX — We are seeing the moments that began with a deadly domestic violence attack in a north Phoenix neighborhood for the first time. It ended with a police shooting.

12 News obtained a new police body-worn camera video that sheds new light on the situation that led to the deaths of a mother, her teenage son, and the man at the center of the entire situation on October 25th.

The video shows the moment Phoenix police officers unloaded fire on 53-year-old Paul Sarver.

“Stay down get that weapon down,” an officer commanded him in the video. Police say they came to the home on West Roy Rogers Road and North Nobel road after they got a 911 call.

A neighbor told dispatchers, “ I have a next-door neighbor in my house that’s threatening to kill himself… I know he has really bad family issues.”

They also received a 911 call from who they believe to be Sarver.

“ It’s just really bad,” the caller told dispatchers.

Police say when they arrived at Sarver’s driveway he started walking towards two officers, said he had a gun, and pointed an object at them. Sarver died at the scene. Police saying that “object” turned out to be a glasses case.

Officers then entered Sarver’s home, where they found his 13-year-old son, Caden, along with Caden’s Mother, 46-year-old Shannon Hursh. Both were badly bleeding with blunt force trauma. Sadly, both of them would die at the hospital.