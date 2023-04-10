Police: Avondale man stabs roommates, shoots himself

Avondale police said two people were stabbed at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An Avondale resident allegedly stabbed his two roommates Saturday morning before fatally shooting himself, police said.

Police officers were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to an apartment complex near El Mirage and Indian School roads for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they discovered two females who had sustained stab wounds.

Their male roommate was suspected of stabbing them.

Officers attempted to speak to the suspect, who allegedly barricaded himself inside the apartment. After getting inside the unit, officers found the suspect with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The deceased suspect's identity has not been disclosed.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.