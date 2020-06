Police say 7-year-old Amor Jay Williams went missing near 15th Avenue and Mohave Street around noon.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with blue sleeves and blue pajama pants.

Call police at (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6151 with any information.