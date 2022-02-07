Police asking for help in locating Phoenix woman missing since June 29

PHOENIX — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 36-year-old Phoenix woman, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Michelle “Elle” Rose Bernstein-Schultz was last seen near 40th Street and Greenway Road on June 29.
Bernstein-Schultz is 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with short black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Person Unit at 602-534-2121.
