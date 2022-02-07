Police asking for help in locating Phoenix woman missing since June 29

Michelle “Elle” Rose Bernstein-Schultz was last seen near 40th Street and Greenway Road on June 29.

PHOENIX — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 36-year-old Phoenix woman, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Michelle “Elle” Rose Bernstein-Schultz was last seen near 40th Street and Greenway Road on June 29.

Bernstein-Schultz is 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with short black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Person Unit at 602-534-2121.

MISSING PERSON Michelle “Elle” Rose Bernstein-Schultz, 36 years old, 5’6” 200 lbs, short black hair. Last seen on June 29th in the area of 40th St and Greenway Rd. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix Police. pic.twitter.com/1NIicRaAZv — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 2, 2022

