Police asking for help in search for missing Phoenix 18-year-old

PHOENIX — Police are searching for an 18-year-old Phoenix man, missing since May 12, and are asking the public for assistance.

According to Phoenix PD, Jeremiah Frazier was last seen in the area of South 24th Street and East Broadway Road in Phoenix.

Frazier has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented, police say.