PHOENIX — Phoenix police announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the death of 25-year-old Lance McDowdell, a former Arizona Rattlers player.

According to police, Phoenix Police homicide detectives were able to develop probable cause during the investigation that 28-year-old Christopher Ayers was the suspect who murdered McDowdell.

Police said Ayers was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on unrelated charges, following the homicide. On Jan. 27, detectives added 2nd-Degree Homicide to Ayers’ charges, officials said.

As detectives processed Ayers for the additional charges, he invoked his right not to be interviewed about the homicide. Authorities said the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

In Dec. 2019, McDowdell was found shot in the driveway of an apartment complex in Phoenix. According to police, McDowdell was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

