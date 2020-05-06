Police arrest 18-year-old after hit-and-run crash that killed toddler last month

Police have made an arrest after a hit-and-run last month that killed a 3-year-old boy on a family bike ride.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two weeks after a 3-year-old boy was killed when a car crashed into a family on a bike ride, police have made an arrest in the case.

Glendale police say 18-year-old Collin Jones of Glendale was driving the vehicle, which was later found a few blocks from the scene of the crash.

According to Glendale PD, a mother, father, and their two young children were on a bike ride north on the east side of 70th Ave, just north of Villa Theresa Drive. The 3-year-old boy was being pulled in a child bike trailer by his father.

A white Jeep driving south on 70th Avenue ran over the child bike trailer and also hit the victim's mother.

A nurse that was nearby heard the accident and came outside and started CPR on the 3-year-old boy and police arrived on the scene and did the same.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Jones told investigators that he drifted too far to the left and jerked the wheel back to the right and felt his tires drive into the gravel, but said when he looked up he “saw nothing” and “heard nothing.”

Detectives, using evidence at the scene and video evidence of the crash, were able to develop probable cause and take Jones into custody on Thursday.