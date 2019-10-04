PHOENIX — Police activity closed three freeways at the Mini-Stack interchange early Wednesday morning, ADOT said.

The closures were lifted around 9 a.m. According to ADOT, the freeways that were affected during the closure included I-10 westbound, SR-51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound.

No further information was released about the police activity. But aerial footage showed a large law enforcement presence on the freeway.

The footage showed a robot near what appeared to be a box under a freeway sign. At least one officer was seen walking toward the box in a bomb suit, another was seen opening the box shortly after.