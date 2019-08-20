PHOENIX — Interstate 10 westbound was closed at 51st Avenue for about two hours Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Around 5 a.m., commuters were stopped on the freeway while police responded to a 'suicidal subject', according to DPS.

Eventually, the person was taken to safety.

The interstate opened around 7 a.m.

There are many resources available for people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and mental health issues.

If you are in need of immediate help, you can call 911 or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or chat with someone online.

Here's a list of more resources.