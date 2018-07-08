PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument in north Phoenix Monday night, police said.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, two men, ages 20 and 21, were seen arguing around 6:30 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw the 20-year-old man shoot the 21-year-old man several times.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or argument but they have said the two men are known to each other.

Officers detained the 20-year-old man, police said.

The 21-year-old died at the scene.

