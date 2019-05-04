A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 10-year-old Summer Brown, according to Phoenix PD.

According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez was arrested Thursday at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police were seen towing a truck that matched the description of the suspect's truck away from that home Thursday night. A tip helped police track down the location of the truck and Gonzalez.

The rims on the truck towed away by police did not match. However, police were seen taking wheels that appeared to match the rims on the suspect's vehicle from the house where the truck was found.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said it was safe to say Gonzalez attempted to change the appearance of his vehicle.

Phoenix police said Gonzalez has a history of violence and an extended criminal history with the department.

According to police, Gonzalez is the suspect they've been looking for who followed a family home Wednesday evening and opened fire on the family of four after a road-rage incident. Police said Thursday that it appears the family had cut Gonzalez off in traffic. Summer Mellody Bell, 10, died at a hospital. A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family.

According to police, the weapon used in the shooting was found inside the home where Gonzalez was arrested.

Gonzalez, police said, was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

