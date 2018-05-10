PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a shooting early Friday morning left one man dead and another hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says investigators believe at least one other person was involved in the incident and that a SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, was seen leaving the scene in the downtown area

No identities were released and Thompson says the investigation is in its early stages.

Then incident occurred near Roosevelt Street and Fourth Avenue.

