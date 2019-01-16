PEORIA, Ariz. — A 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder when officers responded to an armed robbery at an AutoZone in Peoria Monday night, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police said a caller reported that a man with a bandana over his face and armed with a handgun ran into the AutoZone at 91st and Northern avenues and had two employees at gunpoint. The caller told dispatchers that it appeared they were heading toward the back room.

A Peoria police officer was in the area and was on the scene within two minutes of the call, police said.

When the officer exited his vehicle, he could not see inside the store and entered due to concern for the employees' safety. Inside the store, the officer heard a commotion in an area behind the counter, according to police.

Police said the officer went toward the commotion, turned a corner and saw the suspect with a gun in his hand struggling with an employee.

The officer gave verbal commands and fired one round at the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder, police said.

The suspect then fell to the ground and complied with the officer's commands, after which the suspect was taken into custody and given medical aid.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is still currently being treated. One of the employees suffered minor injuries from the suspect during the incident, police said.

Detectives recovered the handgun used by the suspect on the scene, police said.

Police said the identity of the suspect will be made public when the suspect is released from the hospital and booked into jail.