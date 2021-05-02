'Please pray for my son': Mother of Valley boy burned in grill accident speaks

The 12-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns in 95% of his body. His mom is asking for prayers as his son remains in critical condition.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Where there is hope, there is faith, and where there is faith, miracles happen. That’s what the mother of the 12-year-old Glendale boy who suffered third-degree burns in 95 percent of his body is holding on to, as he remains in critical condition.

Samir’s mother, Wela Attar, says her son has undergone five surgeries in different parts of his body. The latest one scheduled for Thursday was postponed as he wasn’t strong enough, she said.

“If you have any religion, please pray for my son right now. Ask God to give my son back to me, please,” Attar added.

Attar says the doctors told her Samir’s kidneys are getting weak and he has had difficulty breathing. Her hope now is God will answer her prayers.

Glendale Fire said Samir and his father were in their backyard starting up their grill. Samir used gasoline to light it, causing the explosion. He is being treated at the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Hospital. Attar says she’s thankful for the medical staff that has become family, as they have been with her, watching over her son 24/7.

“He’s my handsome boy, he’s like a child, he’s a good boy,” Attar said. “The doctors, everybody is saying he’s an awesome child”.

Attar says Samir loves to run and have fun. That’s what she hopes to see him doing again soon.