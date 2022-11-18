Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine

Someone became an instant millionaire with the winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Nov. 11.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona.

Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million.

On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale resort became an instant millionaire with the winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

“It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. “We are all thrilled for the winner and also honor their request to remain anonymous. We wish them all the best as they celebrate their win privately.”

According to a release form Talking Stick Resort, the location has more than 1,000 slot machines and recently increased the number of slot machines. The resort also recently relocated its ARENA Poker Room this past July to make room for additional slot machines.

