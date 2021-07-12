Player hits huge jackpot at West Valley casino

Officials say the player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot playing the Rakin' Bacon slot machine at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One lucky slots player is going to have a very happy holiday after winning $159,493 at a casino in Glendale Thursday.

Officials say the player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot playing the Rakin' Bacon slot machine at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley.

“It doesn’t get much better than celebrating a big winner during the holiday season! Our West Valley location first opened nearly six years ago and the thrill of a jackpot win never gets old. Congratulations to the latest member of our jackpot family," said Treena Parvello, Director of Public Relations for the casino.

Earlier this year, a Mesa man won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.

Up to Speed