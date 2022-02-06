Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

The Valley water park closed its doors during the pandemic after five decades of business in the Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer.

But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.

Earlier this week, the city's Development Review Commission approved plans submitted by Overton Moore Properties to construct three industrial buildings over the old Big Surf property.

The three single-story, warehouse buildings would take up about 44% of the 35-acre property. Each building would be about 55 feet high.

"The design goal of the OMP Industrial Park is to enhance an established industrial park within the City of Tempe," design plans state. "The proposed buildings will bring over 600,000 square feet of Class A industrial buildings to this portion of the city."

Demolition of the park's infrastructure had already begun earlier this year.

Big Surf first opened in 1969 and remained in operation for the next five decades until Overton bought the property for $49 million.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.