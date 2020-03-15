SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Firefighters responded to a call of an aircraft down on a runway Saturday afternoon, Scottsdale Fire Department said.

The commuter jet had skidded off of the runway at Scottsdale Airport and came to rest on the taxiway, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported at the scene of the incident and the airport is fully operational.

Aircraft operations personnel were working to offload fuel from a damaged tank in the aircraft before moving it to a secure location, firefighters said.

