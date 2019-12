PHOENIX — A small plane made an emergency landing on a street near Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix.

The plane landed near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says there are no injuries and one person was on board, the pilot, who is refusing medical evaluation.

12 News learned on the scene that at least six cars were struck during the landing.

The plane is owned by Flying Ponderosa LLC out of Los Alamos, New Mexico.