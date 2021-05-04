x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Plane lands on Pinnacle Peak Road in north Phoenix

Firefighters say the plane landed safely upright and no one was hurt in the landing.
Credit: Sky 12

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Phoenix Fire Department said no one was injured after a small aircraft landed on Pinnacle Peak Road in north Phoenix on Tuesday. 

The plane landed upright and safely. 

12 News spoke to the owner of the plane who said the plane was rented out to a pilot who was trying to build up flying hours. The owner said the plane had enough fuel for a two hour flight but the plane ran out of fuel when the pilot was on the way back to the airport.

The owner said they're not awaiting word from the Federal Aviation Administration to see if they can take off from Pinnacle Peak Road or have to load the plane on the back of a flat bed truck.

Credit: Sky 12
Credit: Sky 12
Credit: Sky 12

At the end of last month, at least three small aircrafts crashed in different parts of the state, resulting in multiple deaths.

RELATED: 2 dead after plane crash near Williams airport
RELATED: 2 people taken to hospital after small plane crashes at Sedona Airport