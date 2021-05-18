Single-engine plane lands on Loop 202 HOV lane in Mesa

Authorities have not said what caused the plane to land on the roadway near South Higley Road.

MESA, Ariz. — The HOV lane on Loop 202 in Mesa was blocked for a period of time after a plane landed on the highway Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The department tweeted the pictures and information just after 6 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that the single-engine plane was planning on landing at Falcon Field when the plane began to experience technical issues.

"The plane landed in the HOV and #1 lanes with the right-wing coming into contact with the median wall, and left-wing striking a cement truck, traveling in the eastbound lanes, causing minor damage," DPS said.

A single pilot and a passenger were in the aircraft when it touched down, ADOT said. The plane has since been moved off of the roadway and Air Transport is planning on moving the plane away from the scene.

